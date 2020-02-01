Meetings
21:28 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £273
Final Result
Winning time:29.56sOff time:21:28:43
1st
2
Highview Candy5/4
Split: Time: 29.56s
T: S CaileLed3
2nd
2 ½
5
Jaguar Logan11/4
Split: Time: 29.77s
T: M Walsh2ndFr3/4
3rd
¾
4
Alaska Ruby4/1
Split: Time: 29.83s
T: S J AtkinsonLedRnUpTo3
4th
2
6
Sapphire Jazz3/1
Split: Time: 29.99s
T: S J AtkinsonBCrd&FcdTCk 1/4
6th
DNF
3
Jaguar Jade3/1
Split: Time:
T: M WalshStckInto&BrtDwn 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Caile
- Winning Time29.56s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2 ½, ¾, 2, DNF
- Off Time21:28:43
- Forecast£6.81
- Tricast£0.00
