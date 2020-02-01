Meetings
21:12 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A3
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £273
Final Result
Winning time:29.25sOff time:21:12:15
1st
2
Headford Oscar3/1
Split: 4.73Time: 29.25s
T: B W StuartLedRnUp
2nd
3
6
Sues Brindle7/4
Split: 4.88Time: 29.49s
T: S CaileCrdRnUp&2,RanOn
3rd
1 ¾
5
Bramble Hunter11/4
Split: 4.79Time: 29.64s
T: S AndersonCrowded 1/4
4th
4 ½
4
Bramble Rina9/4
Split: 4.69Time: 30.00s
T: S AndersonQAw,Bmp 1/4
5th
2 ¾
3
Link Brook6/1
Split: 4.75Time: 30.23s
T: T C HeilbronAwk 1/4,Bmp2,(ReQul)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB W Stuart
- Winning Time29.25s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances3, 1 ¾, 4 ½, 2 ¾
- Off Time21:12:15
- Forecast£11.95
- Tricast£0.00
