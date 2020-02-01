Meetings
20:57 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 290m
- D2
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £268
Final Result
Winning time:16.95sOff time:20:57:11
1st
5
Alnwick Alan5/2
Split: Time: 16.95s
T: A HarrisonAlwaysLed
2nd
1 ¾
1
Lil Bombastic6/4
Split: Time: 17.10s
T: J J FenwickAlwaysHandy
3rd
2 ¼
3
Coal Butler6/4
Split: Time: 17.28s
T: B W StuartClearRun
4th
hd
2
Emers Pepsi8/1
Split: Time: 17.30s
T: P SinglewoodClearRun
5th
2 ¾
4
Havana Tam7/2
Split: Time: 17.52s
T: A HarrisonClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time16.95s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 2 ¼, hd, 2 ¾
- Off Time20:57:11
- Forecast£9.99
- Tricast£0.00
