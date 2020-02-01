Meetings
20:39 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £273
Final Result
Winning time:29.07sOff time:20:40:47
1st
3
Jaguar Luna3/1
Split: Time: 29.07s
T: M WalshLed1
2nd
1 ¼
4
Bramble Capone4/1
Split: Time: 29.17s
T: S AndersonRanOn
3rd
1 ¼
6
Crooks Samson6/4
Split: Time: 29.28s
T: S CaileClearRun
4th
1 ½
2
Fenceside Moira7/4
Split: Time: 29.41s
T: M WalshWide,LedTo1
5th
4 ½
5
Springer5/1
Split: Time: 29.77s
T: S J AtkinsonClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM Walsh
- Winning Time29.07s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 1 ¼, 1 ½, 4 ½
- Off Time20:40:47
- Forecast£23.21
- Tricast£0.00
