Meetings
20:24 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A1
- 1st £143, Others £35 Race Total £318
Final Result
Winning time:28.68sOff time:20:25:50
1st
1
Droopys Tune5/1
Split: 4.71Time: 28.68s
T: A HarrisonLedNearLine
2nd
½
4
Supa Hot6/4
Split: 4.6Time: 28.72s
T: J J FenwickLdRnUpTNrLine
3rd
2 ¾
3
Daring Recruit3/1
Split: 4.63Time: 28.94s
T: D CalvertEarlyPace
4th
1
2
Burgess Paddy9/4
Split: 4.77Time: 29.03s
T: S CaileClearRun
5th
2 ¾
5
Droopys Word5/1
Split: 4.77Time: 29.26s
T: S CaileBumped1
6th
1 ½
6
Droopys Boost3/1
Split: 4.74Time: 29.38s
T: A HarrisonBmp1,VW4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time28.68s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 2 ¾, 1, 2 ¾, 1 ½
- Off Time20:25:50
- Forecast£22.71
- Tricast£68.81
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.