Meetings
20:08 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A2
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £277
Final Result
Winning time:28.88sOff time:20:11:23
1st
6
Target Ian5/2
Split: 4.64Time: 28.88s
T: T C HeilbronLed1,ClrFr2
2nd
5
4
Highview Amigo5/4
Split: 4.71Time: 29.29s
T: S CaileBmp1& 1/4
3rd
¾
5
Istabark9/4
Split: 4.69Time: 29.35s
T: D CalvertBumped1
4th
1 ¼
2
Noahs Reaction4/1
Split: 4.71Time: 29.44s
T: S J AtkinsonCrowded1
5th
sh
3
Supa Cool4/1
Split: 4.68Time: 29.45s
T: J J FenwickEP,Bmp1& 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerT C Heilbron
- Winning Time28.88s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances5, ¾, 1 ¼, sh
- Off Time20:11:23
- Forecast£8.75
- Tricast£0.00
