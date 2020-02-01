Meetings
19:51 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £273
Final Result
Winning time:29.42sOff time:19:51:43
1st
3
Jets Shift5/4
Split: Time: 29.42s
T: M WalshSoonLed,VeryWide4
2nd
2
2
Sligo Jules5/1
Split: Time: 29.57s
T: D CalvertAlwaysSecond
3rd
2 ½
6
Jaguar Ella4/1
Split: Time: 29.78s
T: M WalshRanOnLate
4th
1 ¾
5
Bluebell Hannah4/1
Split: Time: 29.91s
T: S J AtkinsonRailsStart,Crowded2
5th
¾
4
Formel Son3/1
Split: Time: 29.97s
T: J J FenwickClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM Walsh
- Winning Time29.42s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2, 2 ½, 1 ¾, ¾
- Off Time19:51:43
- Forecast£8.47
- Tricast£0.00
