Meetings
19:33 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303
Final Result
Winning time:29.30sOff time:19:35:04
1st
6
Gypsy Bluebond6/1
Split: 4.64Time: 29.30s
T: S J AtkinsonVWide,Led 1/4
2nd
2 ½
2
Sligo Jams9/2
Split: 4.79Time: 29.49s
T: D CalvertChlRnIn
3rd
4
1
Killieford Glen7/2
Split: 4.85Time: 29.81s
T: M WalshCrowded3
4th
½
5
Toolmaker Nidge5/1
Split: 4.98Time: 29.85s
T: M WalshVerySlowAway
5th
3
4
Paradise Tyler7/4
Split: 4.85Time: 30.10s
T: B W StuartCrd3,BmpRnIn
6th
2
3
Alnwick Dominoe11/4
Split: 4.68Time: 30.26s
ReserveLedT 1/4
Non Runners
3
Peeping Fawn
Split: Time:
T: T C Heilbron
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS J Atkinson
- Winning Time29.30s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances2 ½, 4, ½, 3, 2
- Off Time19:35:04
- Forecast£45.46
- Tricast£151.51
