Meetings

19:33 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020

  • 480m
  • A5
  • 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303

Final Result

Winning time:29.30sOff time:19:35:04
1st
6
Gypsy Bluebond6/1
Split: 4.64Time: 29.30s
T: S J AtkinsonVWide,Led 1/4
2nd
2 ½
2
Sligo Jams9/2
Split: 4.79Time: 29.49s
T: D CalvertChlRnIn
3rd
4
1
Killieford Glen7/2
Split: 4.85Time: 29.81s
T: M WalshCrowded3
4th
½
5
Toolmaker Nidge5/1
Split: 4.98Time: 29.85s
T: M WalshVerySlowAway
5th
3
4
Paradise Tyler7/4
Split: 4.85Time: 30.10s
T: B W StuartCrd3,BmpRnIn
6th
2
3
Alnwick Dominoe11/4
Split: 4.68Time: 30.26s
ReserveLedT 1/4

Non Runners

3
Peeping Fawn
Split: Time:
T: T C Heilbron

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerS J Atkinson
  • Winning Time29.30s
  • Runners7 ran
  • Distances2 ½, 4, ½, 3, 2
  • Off Time19:35:04
  • Forecast£45.46
  • Tricast£151.51

