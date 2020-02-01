Meetings
17:59 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A7
- 1st £124, Others £35 Race Total £299
Final Result
Winning time:29.65sOff time:17:59:20
1st
2
Now Were Here2/1
Split: 4.7Time: 29.65s
T: H BurtonAlwaysLed
2nd
nk
6
Jintis Mate8/1
Split: 4.86Time: 29.68s
T: D AlcornChallengedRunIn
3rd
3 ½
4
Lumina Python14/1
Split: 4.85Time: 29.96s
T: J WaltonCrowded&ForcedTCk1
4th
nk
3
Mill Abby5/2
Split: 4.75Time: 29.99s
T: K A MacariEarlyPace,HandyTo 1/2
5th
4
1
Cregane Bullet3/1
Split: 4.98Time: 30.31s
T: D CalvertLckEPace,Crowded2&3
6th
2 ½
5
Mill Angel3/1
Split: 4.84Time: 30.51s
T: J F McgeeBumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerH Burton
- Winning Time29.65s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 3 ½, nk, 4, 2 ½
- Off Time17:59:20
- Forecast£23.25
- Tricast£125.80
