Meetings
17:44 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303
Final Result
Winning time:29.74sOff time:17:44:27
1st
1
Trapezius4/1
Split: 4.72Time: 29.74s
T: D AlcornRails,AlwaysLed
2nd
hd
3
Quivers Spence3/1
Split: 4.78Time: 29.76s
T: D CalvertAlwaysHandy,Bumped1
3rd
½
2
Aughaboy Katie9/4
Split: 4.77Time: 29.80s
T: T G EdgarChallengedTh'out
4th
hd
5
Sophies Spark5/1
Split: 5.03Time: 29.82s
T: S G TigheVSAw,CrdRnIn,RanOnWll
5th
3 ¼
6
Ross Tadhg3/1
Split: 4.8Time: 30.09s
T: H BurtonBumped1
6th
1
4
Geordie Jay6/1
Split: 4.81Time: 30.16s
T: J J FenwickCrowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Alcorn
- Winning Time29.74s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, ½, hd, 3 ¼, 1
- Off Time17:44:27
- Forecast£20.34
- Tricast£47.53
