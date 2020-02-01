Meetings
17:27 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £131, Others £35 Race Total £306
Final Result
Winning time:29.35sOff time:17:27:08
1st
5
Mill Leah6/4
Split: 4.64Time: 29.35s
T: S G TigheEP,LedNearLine
2nd
nk
4
Wexford Ferdy3/1
Split: 4.65Time: 29.38s
T: K A MacariEP,Led1ToNearLine
3rd
1 ¾
3
Sligo Doc6/1
Split: 4.81Time: 29.54s
T: D CalvertClearRun
4th
¾
2
Blue Lad3/1
Split: 4.91Time: 29.60s
T: D AlcornRls&FcdTCkStart
5th
1
6
Blakefield Pixie10/1
Split: 4.93Time: 29.68s
T: J WaltonOutpE,Wide,RanOn
6th
2 ½
1
Ballymac Cashcow8/1
Split: 4.83Time: 29.88s
T: D CalvertClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS G Tighe
- Winning Time29.35s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, 1 ¾, ¾, 1, 2 ½
- Off Time17:27:08
- Forecast£7.41
- Tricast£22.77
