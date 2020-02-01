Meetings
17:07 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:29.42sOff time:17:07:14
1st
6
Plankey Mill5/2
Split: Time: 29.42s
T: S RayLedNrLine
2nd
1
2
Mill Ace11/4
Split: Time: 29.51s
T: K A MacariLed4ToRunIn
3rd
sh
1
View Blue5/1
Split: Time: 29.52s
T: T G EdgarLedTo4
4th
1
5
Plough Dawg6/1
Split: Time: 29.60s
T: S G TigheClearRun
5th
½
3
Canny Cassi5/2
Split: Time: 29.65s
T: P RutherfordEveryChance
6th
2 ½
4
Formel Flyer10/1
Split: Time: 29.86s
T: J J FenwickSAw,FcdTCk3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Ray
- Winning Time29.42s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, sh, 1, ½, 2 ½
- Off Time17:07:14
- Forecast£12.26
- Tricast£37.33
