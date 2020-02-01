Meetings
16:47 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 290m
- D3
- 1st £125, Others £35 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:17.55sOff time:16:47:17
1st
2
Bonerea Gamble9/4
Split: Time: 17.55s
T: D CalvertEP,LedRunUp
2nd
1 ¼
1
Lone Ice5/1
Split: Time: 17.65s
T: J J FenwickRls,EveryChance
3rd
1 ¾
6
Azzurri Torpedo3/1
Split: Time: 17.79s
T: H BurtonClearRun
4th
1
4
View Cents8/1
Split: Time: 17.86s
T: T G EdgarCrdRnUp&1
5th
1 ½
3
Shellam Larry5/2
Split: Time: 17.98s
T: J F McgeeCrowded1
6th
1
5
Jawbreaker5/1
Split: Time: 18.06s
T: J F McgeeBadlyCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Calvert
- Winning Time17.55s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 1 ¾, 1, 1 ½, 1
- Off Time16:47:17
- Forecast£14.38
- Tricast£37.28
