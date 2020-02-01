Meetings
16:28 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303
Final Result
Winning time:29.43sOff time:16:28:33
1st
1
Havana Judge2/1
Split: Time: 29.43s
T: S G TigheEP,SnLed,(HandTime)
2nd
2 ½
3
Mill Allie5/2
Split: Time: 29.63s
T: K A MacariEP,ChlFr 3/4,(HandTime)
3rd
3 ½
2
Loughgur Eddie4/1
Split: Time: 29.91s
T: D CalvertBumped1,(HandTime)
4th
nk
6
Styamra Diamond10/1
Split: Time: 29.94s
T: D AlcornMsdBrk,Bmp1,(HandTime)
5th
2 ¾
4
Scotch Ranger5/2
Split: Time: 30.16s
T: H BurtonCrdRnUp,(HandTime)
6th
8
5
Nuthill Magic20/1
Split: Time: 30.80s
T: D AlcornCk2&Faded,(HandTime)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS G Tighe
- Winning Time29.43s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 3 ½, nk, 2 ¾, 8
- Off Time16:28:33
- Forecast£8.21
- Tricast£20.68
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.