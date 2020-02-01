Meetings
16:14 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:29.13sOff time:16:14:07
1st
6
Wraysbury Rose6/4
Split: Time: 29.13s
T: P RutherfordEP,Ld 3/4&DrewClear
2nd
4 ¼
5
Tyrur Nano9/2
Split: Time: 29.47s
T: K A MacariClearRun
3rd
1 ¼
4
Till Linnet7/2
Split: Time: 29.56s
T: S RayClearRun
4th
4 ½
1
Hulla Sparkle6/1
Split: Time: 29.92s
T: D AlcornLedT 3/4
5th
½
2
Lisas Harley7/2
Split: Time: 29.97s
T: H BurtonSAw,ClearRun
6th
1
3
Target Mark7/2
Split: Time: 30.05s
ReserveClearRun
Non Runners
3
Jaydens Runner
Split: Time:
T: T G Edgar
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Rutherford
- Winning Time29.13s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances4 ¼, 1 ¼, 4 ½, ½, 1
- Off Time16:14:07
- Forecast£11.00
- Tricast£30.86
