Meetings
15:53 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A6
- 1st £125, Others £35 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:29.76sOff time:15:53:08
1st
4
Macaroon Dazzle5/2
Split: 4.85Time: 29.76s
T: A HarrisonLckEPace,FinishedWell
2nd
sh
2
A Bit Of Sas5/2
Split: 4.72Time: 29.77s
T: S RayEP,ChlFr2,LedBrflyRunIn
3rd
½
3
Geordie Liam6/1
Split: 4.83Time: 29.82s
T: J J FenwickHandyFrom 3/4
4th
nk
5
Supa Starz5/2
Split: 4.66Time: 29.85s
T: J J FenwickEP,SoonLedToRunIn
5th
¾
6
Alnwick Mark7/2
Split: 4.77Time: 29.91s
T: A HarrisonWide,EveryChance
6th
3 ½
1
Canny Bamm Bamm5/1
Split: 4.94Time: 30.19s
T: P RutherfordMissedBreak,Rails
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time29.76s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, ½, nk, ¾, 3 ½
- Off Time15:53:08
- Forecast£12.46
- Tricast£46.40
