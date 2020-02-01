Meetings
15:36 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 290m
- D3
- 1st £125, Others £35 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:17.50sOff time:15:36:15
1st
1
Domineve Mission4/5
Split: Time: 17.50s
T: J J FenwickMsdBrk,EP,Crd&Led1
2nd
¾
4
View Start7/2
Split: Time: 17.55s
T: T G EdgarEP,Crowded1,ChlRunIn
3rd
1 ¾
6
Wazokie Ranger8/1
Split: Time: 17.69s
T: T G EdgarClearRun
4th
4 ¼
5
Watermill Betsy20/1
Split: Time: 18.03s
T: D AlcornQuickAway,Crowded1
5th
¾
3
Swift Bonfire5/1
Split: Time: 18.09s
T: H BurtonCrowded1
6th
1 ½
2
Babs Maggie5/1
Split: Time: 18.22s
T: J WaltonLackedEPace
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ J Fenwick
- Winning Time17.50s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 1 ¾, 4 ¼, ¾, 1 ½
- Off Time15:36:15
- Forecast£4.91
- Tricast£15.80
