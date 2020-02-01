Meetings
15:19 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:29.51sOff time:15:19:08
1st
3
Mill Lexie3/1
Split: Time: 29.51s
T: K A MacariQAw,CrdRunUp,Ld2
2nd
2 ½
6
Set Your Sights4/1
Split: Time: 29.71s
T: S RayClearRun
3rd
hd
1
Alaska Gem8/1
Split: Time: 29.73s
T: T G EdgarLedTo2
4th
4 ¼
2
Havana Senoir11/4
Split: Time: 30.08s
T: S G TigheCrdRunUp&3
5th
4
5
Hurleys Monty2/1
Split: Time: 30.40s
T: A HarrisonVeryBadlyCrd3
6th
dis
4
Vicars Waste5/1
Split: Time:
T: K A MacariBCrd&Fell3,(ReQul)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK A Macari
- Winning Time29.51s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, hd, 4 ¼, 4, dis
- Off Time15:19:08
- Forecast£18.34
- Tricast£80.81
