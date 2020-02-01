Meetings
14:42 Newcastle Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A3
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:29.23sOff time:14:42:08
1st
2
Borna Twig3/1
Split: 4.61Time: 29.23s
T: S RayQAw,Bumped1,Led 1/2
2nd
½
4
Annas Secret3/1
Split: 4.68Time: 29.28s
T: A HarrisonRanOn
3rd
1 ¾
6
Harton Jet4/1
Split: 4.9Time: 29.43s
T: J J FenwickSAw,Wide,RanOnLate
4th
5 ¼
1
Wraysbury Melody9/4
Split: 4.68Time: 29.86s
T: P RutherfordCrd&Led1To 1/2,FcdTCk3
5th
1 ¾
5
Watermill Cain14/1
Split: 4.89Time: 30.00s
T: D AlcornCrowded3
6th
2 ¾
3
Swift Buckaroo4/1
Split: 4.78Time: 30.22s
T: H BurtonCrowded3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Ray
- Winning Time29.23s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ¾, 5 ¼, 1 ¾, 2 ¾
- Off Time14:42:08
- Forecast£16.95
- Tricast£49.48
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.