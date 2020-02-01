Meetings
21:47 Monmore Sat 1 February 2020
- 264m
- D1
- 1st £175, 2nd £60, Others £50 Race Total £435
Final Result
Winning time:15.55sOff time:21:47:45
1st
5
Shaneboy Batt7/1
Split: Time: 15.55s
T: L FieldQAw,Wide,RanOn
2nd
2
3
Fearsome Aria20/1
Split: Time: 15.70s
T: J E MeekEP,Crowded2
3rd
¾
1
Shaneboy Lincoln4/1
Split: Time: 15.75s
T: L FieldEP,Crowded2
4th
sh
4
Fridays Marie7/4
Split: Time: 15.76s
T: K BillinghamMissedBreak,Crd2
5th
¾
6
Tip Top Titan1/1
Split: Time: 15.82s
T: P A CurtinMissedBreak,Wide
6th
hd
2
Bloos Onthewires10/1
Split: Time: 15.84s
T: J B ThompsonCrowded2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerL Field
- Winning Time15.55s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, ¾, sh, ¾, hd
- Off Time21:47:45
- Forecast£149.98
- Tricast£522.80
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.