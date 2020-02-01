Meetings
20:57 Monmore Sat 1 February 2020
- 264m
- OR
- 1st £500, 2nd £100, Others £60 Race Total £840
Final Result
Winning time:15.06sOff time:20:58:10
1st
2
Droopys Reel2/5
Split: Time: 15.06s
T: A HarrisonVeryQAw,Rails,ALed
2nd
5 ½
5
Tommys Control16/1
Split: Time: 15.50s
T: C S FeredayEP,Crowded1
3rd
2 ½
6
Final Moon14/1
Split: Time: 15.69s
T: K BillinghamForcedWide1
4th
3
4
Lambeth Way9/4
Split: Time: 15.94s
T: E A GaskinCrowded1&2,Blk 1/2
5th
1 ¾
3
Bentley Crew12/1
Split: Time: 16.07s
T: K R HuttonMsdBreak,Baulked 1/2
6th
1
1
Cash Point25/1
Split: Time: 16.14s
T: P C WhiteMsdBreak,Rls,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA Harrison
- Winning Time15.06s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances5 ½, 2 ½, 3, 1 ¾, 1
- Off Time20:58:10
- Forecast£13.97
- Tricast£61.84
