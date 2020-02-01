Meetings
20:42 Monmore Sat 1 February 2020
- 684m
- OR
- 1st £500, 2nd £100, Others £60 Race Total £840
Final Result
Winning time:41.30sOff time:20:42:45
1st
6
Roxholme Poppy2/7
Split: 15.72Time: 41.30s
T: H KeightleyEP,Wide,Led3,RanOn
2nd
2 ½
4
Slaneyside Izzy3/1
Split: 15.7Time: 41.50s
T: K R HuttonQAw,Wide,FcdTCk4
3rd
5
3
Droopys Owl14/1
Split: 15.89Time: 41.90s
T: S M BucklandMissedBreak,Middle
4th
1 ½
1
Token Memory6/1
Split: 16.1Time: 42.01s
T: I BradfordEP,Rails,Crowded5
5th
1 ¼
2
Outlaw Yahoo20/1
Split: 16.04Time: 42.11s
T: L G TuffinRails,Crowded5
Non Runners
5
Antigua Fire
Split: Time:
T: M A Wallis
Race Details
- Winning TrainerH Keightley
- Winning Time41.30s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 5, 1 ½, 1 ¼
- Off Time20:42:45
- Forecast£2.19
- Tricast£0.00
