Meetings
20:27 Monmore Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £500, 2nd £100, Others £60 Race Total £840
Final Result
Winning time:27.96sOff time:20:27:27
1st
1
Ballymac Miscula7/4
Split: 4.29Time: 27.96s
T: K BillinghamVQAw,WonWell
2nd
2 ½
3
Levante Beach4/6
Split: 4.32Time: 28.16s
T: A HarrisonMsdBrk,EPace
3rd
1 ¾
4
Dower Tyson10/1
Split: 4.38Time: 28.30s
T: P J SimmondsMiddle,EveryChance
4th
2 ½
2
Bull Run Buff20/1
Split: 4.49Time: 28.49s
T: J B ThompsonSAway,Rails
5th
1
6
Droopys Lisbon7/1
Split: 4.39Time: 28.58s
T: C S FeredayWide,Crd1
6th
hd
5
Headford Tony16/1
Split: 4.43Time: 28.60s
T: K R HuttonMidTW,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Billingham
- Winning Time27.96s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 1 ¾, 2 ½, 1, hd
- Off Time20:27:27
- Forecast£3.10
- Tricast£8.47
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.