Meetings
19:38 Monmore Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- OR
- 1st £500, 2nd £100, Others £60 Race Total £840
Final Result
Winning time:28.95sOff time:19:38:29
1st
3
Ballymac Saga11/4
Split: 4.51Time: 28.95s
T: K BillinghamCrd1,Blk2,FinWell
2nd
nk
1
Daddys Prince6/1
Split: 4.5Time: 28.98s
T: S M BucklandEP,CrdStart,Blk2
3rd
¾
2
Fasten Your Belt25/1
Split: 4.54Time: 29.07s
T: P C WhiteEP,CrdStart,Led2TNearLn
4th
1
5
Newinn Jacko4/6
Split: 4.43Time: 29.14s
T: E A GaskinEP,Crd1,Blk2
5th
4
4
Fantasy Blake16/1
Split: 4.42Time: 29.47s
T: A K JenkinsQAw,Crd1,Blk2
6th
3 ¾
6
Ballyoak Freddie4/1
Split: 4.43Time: 29.76s
T: K R HuttonEP,Crd1,BadlyBlk2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Billingham
- Winning Time28.95s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, ¾, 1, 4, 3 ¾
- Off Time19:38:29
- Forecast£20.98
- Tricast£136.61
