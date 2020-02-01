Meetings
18:49 Monmore Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £120, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:29.04sOff time:18:49:27
1st
2
Snazzy Jazzy7/2
Split: 4.58Time: 29.04s
T: B M McbrideEP,CrdRnUp&1,HeldOn
2nd
nk
1
Tommys Venture9/4
Split: 4.57Time: 29.07s
T: L FieldQAw,EveryChance
3rd
¾
6
Bow Lightening6/1
Split: 4.59Time: 29.15s
T: P C WhiteMsdBrk,Wide,RanOn
4th
3 ¼
5
Westmead Sookie5/1
Split: 4.53Time: 29.41s
T: P C WhiteEP,Crd1,CkRunIn
5th
¾
4
Croaghill Molly12/1
Split: 4.64Time: 29.46s
T: C S FeredayCrdRunUp&1
6th
¾
3
Bono Yoko7/4
Split: 4.75Time: 29.51s
T: J E MeekBlkRnUp,Crowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB M Mcbride
- Winning Time29.04s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancesnk, ¾, 3 ¼, ¾, ¾
- Off Time18:49:27
- Forecast£14.65
- Tricast£51.85
