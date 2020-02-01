Meetings
21:58 Kinsley Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £60, Others £20 Race Total £160
Final Result
Winning time:27.79sOff time:21:58:29
1st
4
Letmedownslowly5/4
Split: 5.25Time: 27.79s
T: J E HaytonBmpStt,Ld-1&LdFr2
2nd
1 ¾
5
Acomb Lillian11/10
Split: 5.31Time: 27.93s
T: K J FergusonEvCh
3rd
2 ¾
6
Swift Disclosure7/2
Split: 5.31Time: 28.14s
T: J ScottClrRun
4th
¾
2
Gurtnacrehy Hawk7/2
Split: 5.31Time: 28.19s
T: W M LyonsMid&BmpStt,Ld1To2
5th
1
1
Nametab Hercules6/1
Split: 5.4Time: 28.26s
T: L J WilsonEvCh
6th
2
3
Deja Drama3/1
Split: 5.49Time: 28.41s
T: W M LyonsSAw,BmpStt
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ E Hayton
- Winning Time27.79s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 2 ¾, ¾, 1, 2
- Off Time21:58:29
- Forecast£4.10
- Tricast£12.15
