21:44 Kinsley Sat 1 February 2020

  • 462m
  • A3
  • 1st £60, Others £20 Race Total £160

Final Result

Winning time:28.21sOff time:21:44:31
1st
3
Fardoe Blue11/4
Split: 5.25Time: 28.21s
T: C M DibbQAw,ALd
2nd
nk
5
Tysons Choice9/4
Split: 5.4Time: 28.24s
T: J ZivkovicMidRnUp,RanOn
3rd
¾
2
Rememberthisday3/1
Split: 5.43Time: 28.33s
T: L J WilsonSAw,RanOn
4th
hd
1
Russanda Gara11/4
Split: 5.34Time: 28.35s
T: M N MayEvCh
5th
hd
6
Sues Tribute2/1
Split: 5.4Time: 28.37s
T: D E FradgleyClrRun
6th
1
4
Sweet Molly9/4
Split: 5.27Time: 28.44s
T: J ZivkovicEP,EvCh

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerC M Dibb
  • Winning Time28.21s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distancesnk, ¾, hd, hd, 1
  • Off Time21:44:31
  • Forecast£16.78
  • Tricast£56.84

