Meetings
21:16 Kinsley Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A4
- 1st £60, Others £20 Race Total £160
Final Result
Winning time:28.27sOff time:21:16:21
1st
6
Hazelgrove Amy11/4
Split: 5.39Time: 28.27s
T: W M LyonsEP,LdNrLn
2nd
hd
3
Gabbys Kinsley1/1
Split: 5.27Time: 28.29s
T: C W BrownQAw,LdToNrLn
3rd
5
1
Grumpy Moo11/4
Split: 5.47Time: 28.68s
T: N LangleyEvCh
4th
¾
4
Sezlez3/1
Split: 5.44Time: 28.74s
T: D E FradgleyBmp1
5th
1 ¾
5
Annagh Bridie7/2
Split: 5.45Time: 28.87s
T: R B HarwoodBmp1
6th
nk
2
Gurtnacrehy Cuba3/1
Split: 5.5Time: 28.90s
T: W M LyonsSAw,FcdCk&Bmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW M Lyons
- Winning Time28.27s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, 5, ¾, 1 ¾, nk
- Off Time21:16:21
- Forecast£10.85
- Tricast£31.79
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.