Meetings
20:33 Kinsley Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- HP
- 1st £80, Others £20 Race Total £180
Final Result
Winning time:27.94sOff time:20:33:08
1st
1
Ballymac Pizazz3/1
Split: Time: 27.94s
T: J ZivkovicALd
2nd
3 ½
5
Swift Arianna11/8
Split: Time: 28.21s
T: N LangleyRanOn
3rd
1 ¾
4
Lowgate Court9/4
Split: Time: 28.34s
T: J E HaytonEvCh,FcdCk 3/4
4th
¾
6
Our China Mike2/1
Split: Time: 28.40s
T: M N MayClrRun
5th
1 ½
2
Russmur Teddy7/2
Split: Time: 28.52s
T: J ZivkovicFcdCk1,BmpRnIn
6th
3
3
Knock Sport7/2
Split: Time: 28.75s
T: M N MayBmpRnIn
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Zivkovic
- Winning Time27.94s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ½, 1 ¾, ¾, 1 ½, 3
- Off Time20:33:08
- Forecast£13.58
- Tricast£38.47
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
16:00 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.