Meetings
19:03 Hove Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A3
- 1st £150, Others £45 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:29.58sOff time:19:03:47
1st
3
Southfield Elle6/1
Split: 3.52Time: 29.58s
T: S A CahillQAw,MidToRls,ALed
2nd
3 ½
2
Woodmancote Jess4/1
Split: 3.69Time: 29.87s
T: A E GardinerMiddle,RanOn
3rd
sh
1
Classic Tune5/4
Split: 3.65Time: 29.88s
T: S A CahillRailed,Crowded2
4th
hd
6
Ballyregan Socks8/1
Split: 3.61Time: 29.90s
T: K J TesterEP,Wide,Crowded2
5th
¾
5
Power Magic3/1
Split: 3.65Time: 29.97s
T: S J WestWide,ClearRun
6th
DNF
4
Abele Pio6/1
Split: 3.76Time:
T: J E HarveySAw,CkBadly1,FinLame
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS A Cahill
- Winning Time29.58s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ½, sh, hd, ¾, DNF
- Off Time19:03:47
- Forecast£37.02
- Tricast£69.91
