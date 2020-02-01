Meetings
18:44 Hove Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A7
- 1st £130, Others £45 Race Total £355
Final Result
Winning time:30.41sOff time:18:44:49
1st
6
Fletchwood Co Co2/1
Split: 3.59Time: 30.41s
T: A R KeppieEP,Wide,Crd4,LdRunIn
2nd
1 ¾
4
Punkrockpreacher3/1
Split: 3.54Time: 30.54s
T: S MaplesdenQAw,Middle,LedToRunIn
3rd
nk
1
Paddys Skywalker3/1
Split: 3.71Time: 30.57s
T: K J TesterCrdRunUp& 1/2,RanOn
4th
sh
2
Mista Vista10/1
Split: 3.64Time: 30.58s
T: J J HeathCrdRunUp,Chl&Blk4
5th
3
3
Sporting Nina5/2
Split: 3.65Time: 30.83s
T: A E GardinerMiddle,Crowded1
6th
¾
5
Fizzypop Jeff10/1
Split: 3.71Time: 30.89s
T: J E HarveySAw,MiddleToWide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA R Keppie
- Winning Time30.41s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, nk, sh, 3, ¾
- Off Time18:44:49
- Forecast£10.22
- Tricast£24.24
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.