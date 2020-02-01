Meetings
18:03 Henlow Sat 1 February 2020
- 460m
- A8
- 1st £110, Others £40 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:28.46sOff time:18:03:34
1st
4
Chubbys Jenny2/1
Split: 3.85Time: 28.46s
T: M A WallisMid,ALd
2nd
4 ¾
5
Greencroft Harry2/1
Split: 3.92Time: 28.84s
ReserveW,SAw,RanOn
3rd
1
2
Savana Rohan5/1
Split: 3.96Time: 28.92s
T: G A PayneRlsTMid
4th
hd
3
Fieldview Andy5/1
Split: 3.93Time: 28.94s
T: T J NevinMid
5th
nk
1
Princess Evita4/1
Split: 3.9Time: 28.97s
T: M A WallisRls,EP,Chl&FcdTCk3
6th
4 ½
6
Blackrose Frog14/1
Split: 3.91Time: 29.32s
T: J M RayVW2
Non Runners
5
Ickle Cashin
Split: Time:
T: H J Dimmock
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM A Wallis
- Winning Time28.46s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances4 ¾, 1, hd, nk, 4 ½
- Off Time18:03:34
- Forecast£7.15
- Tricast£19.88
