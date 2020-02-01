Meetings
17:47 Henlow Sat 1 February 2020
- 692m
- E2
- 1st £190, Others £50 Race Total £440
Final Result
Winning time:43.08sOff time:17:47:40
1st
1
Glassmoss Queen3/1
Split: 16.85Time: 43.08s
T: M A WallisQAw,ALd
2nd
2 ¼
3
Nothing But Love13/8
Split: 17.17Time: 43.26s
T: M A WallisMid,FinWll
3rd
sh
2
Fieldview Myles5/1
Split: 17.09Time: 43.27s
T: T J NevinMid,FinWll
4th
½
5
Slippy Messi14/1
Split: 17.37Time: 43.31s
T: M P BrownW,SAw,FcdTCk2,RanOn
5th
2
4
Slippy Etty10/1
Split: 17.63Time: 43.46s
T: M P BrownMid,FcdTCk1,Crd2
6th
½
6
Savana Bacardi9/4
Split: 17.41Time: 43.50s
T: F J GrayMidTW,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM A Wallis
- Winning Time43.08s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, sh, ½, 2, ½
- Off Time17:47:40
- Forecast£10.50
- Tricast£30.28
