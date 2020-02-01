Meetings
16:48 Henlow Sat 1 February 2020
- 550m
- S2
- 1st £150, Others £40 Race Total £350
Final Result
Winning time:33.67sOff time:16:48:35
1st
6
Savana Schnappes7/2
Split: 8.91Time: 33.67s
T: F J GrayMidTW,ALd
2nd
1 ¾
4
Calco Dare3/1
Split: 9.11Time: 33.81s
T: M A WallisMid,Chl&FcdTCk4
2nd
dh
5
Guvnas Bob9/2
Split: 8.96Time: 33.81s
T: F J GrayMid,2nd
4th
3
2
Savana Brandy3/1
Split: 9.25Time: 34.04s
T: F J GrayRlsTMid,SAw
5th
1
3
Savana Cain3/1
Split: 9.18Time: 34.11s
T: J M RayRlsTMid
6th
1 ¼
1
Orbsen Paradise7/1
Split: 9.53Time: 34.21s
T: M P BrownRlsTMid,SAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerF J Gray
- Winning Time33.67s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, dh, 3, 1, 1 ¼
- Off Time16:48:35
- Forecast£8.90
- Tricast£28.38
