Meetings
15:28 Henlow Sat 1 February 2020
- 460m
- A11
- 1st £95, Others £40 Race Total £295
Final Result
Winning time:29.06sOff time:15:28:37
1st
1
Droopys Luca12/1
Split: 4.06Time: 29.06s
T: F J GrayRls,SAw,FinWll
2nd
1 ½
5
No Mystery Me11/10
Split: 3.89Time: 29.18s
T: F J GrayMidTW,Crd&Ld2TRnIn
3rd
¾
4
Arterbury Olly8/1
Split: 3.96Time: 29.24s
T: F J GrayMidTRls,Blk1,RanOn
3rd
dh
6
Talking Lulu7/4
Split: 3.87Time: 29.24s
T: J M RayW,LdTCrd2
5th
1 ½
2
Agincourt Wave8/1
Split: 3.92Time: 29.36s
T: J BloomfieldSAw,EP,FcdW1,Chl3
6th
dis
3
Eves Fairy8/1
Split: 3.91Time:
T: K C RobinsEP,Blk&KO1,(ReQul)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerF J Gray
- Winning Time29.06s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, ¾, dh, 1 ½, dis
- Off Time15:28:37
- Forecast£42.57
- Tricast£82.67
