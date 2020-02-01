Meetings
09:52 Harlow Sat 1 February 2020
- 238m
- D3
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:14.91sOff time:09:52:30
1st
6
Honey Scoby11/4
Split: Time: 14.91s
T: P ClarkeQAw,ALd
2nd
2 ½
1
Estrelita Lass5/2
Split: Time: 15.11s
T: D K HurlockEveryChance
3rd
3 ¼
4
Tobergal Taylor9/2
Split: Time: 15.37s
T: P ClarkeVSAw,BBmp1
4th
1 ½
3
Willmount Minx11/4
Split: Time: 15.49s
T: J R DalySAw,BBmp1
5th
hd
2
Ooaar Mammamia7/1
Split: Time: 15.51s
T: J R DalyBmp1&RunIn
6th
dis
5
Joyful Diva7/1
Split: Time:
T: P ClarkeBmp1,CkBadly2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Clarke
- Winning Time14.91s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 3 ¼, 1 ½, hd, dis
- Off Time09:52:30
- Forecast£11.26
- Tricast£32.75
