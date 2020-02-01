Meetings
09:18 Harlow Sat 1 February 2020
- 415m
- A7
- 1st £85, Others £45 Race Total £310
Final Result
Winning time:27.14sOff time:09:18:24
1st
6
Cupmoretea7/4
Split: 4.97Time: 27.14s
T: D K HurlockLedRunIn
2nd
sh
5
Connors Delight7/2
Split: 4.94Time: 27.15s
T: N I WillsEP,Led3-RunIn
3rd
nk
2
A Bit Of Respect9/4
Split: 4.95Time: 27.18s
T: P ClarkeLd1-3,Crd4,CmAg
4th
3
3
Bumblebee Socks9/2
Split: 4.99Time: 27.42s
T: D K HurlockFcdTCk2,Crd4&RnIn
5th
4
4
Bombay Queen9/2
Split: 5.11Time: 27.74s
T: J R DalyVSAw
Non Runners
1
Shes Got Wind
Split: Time:
T: D K Hurlock
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD K Hurlock
- Winning Time27.14s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, nk, 3, 4
- Off Time09:18:24
- Forecast£8.87
- Tricast£0.00
