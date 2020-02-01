Meetings
09:02 Harlow Sat 1 February 2020
- 238m
- D4
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:15.29sOff time:09:02:30
1st
3
Veetec Surprise5/1
Split: Time: 15.29s
T: J R DalyCrd1,Crd&LedRunIn
2nd
1 ¼
6
Howsyerdayrabbit6/1
Split: Time: 15.39s
T: R M SheffieldEvCh,Wide
3rd
1 ¼
2
Skywalker Lottie5/1
Split: Time: 15.49s
T: J R DalyFcdTCk&Bmp1
4th
sh
5
Farran Tribe7/4
Split: Time: 15.50s
T: N I WillsLed-BmpRunIn
5th
nk
4
Middlin Gem7/2
Split: Time: 15.53s
T: N I WillsEP,FcdTCk1
6th
2
1
Rathbally Tammy4/1
Split: Time: 15.69s
T: R M SheffieldVSAw,Bmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ R Daly
- Winning Time15.29s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, 1 ¼, sh, nk, 2
- Off Time09:02:30
- Forecast£43.49
- Tricast£159.56
