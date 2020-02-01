Meetings
16:18 Doncaster Sat 1 February 2020
- 450m
- B2
- 1st £140, Others £40 Race Total £340
Final Result
Winning time:28.12sOff time:16:18:34
1st
1
Glaise Babe3/1
Split: 2.22Time: 28.12s
T: S R ParkerEP,Crd&Led1
2nd
1 ¾
4
George4/1
Split: 2.18Time: 28.27s
T: K BowmanEP,Bmp1,RanOn
3rd
sh
3
Antigua Coral7/2
Split: 2.21Time: 28.28s
T: A O HopkinsEP,Crd1,RanOn
4th
1 ½
2
Ballymac Better5/1
Split: 2.19Time: 28.41s
T: S WatsonEP,Crd1
5th
1 ½
5
Barnside Betty4/1
Split: 2.16Time: 28.54s
ReserveEP,BlkW1
6th
4 ¼
6
Dunham King3/1
Split: 2.15Time: 28.88s
T: R J OvertonEP,BlkW1
Non Runners
5
Barnside Rio
Split: Time:
T: S R Parker
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS R Parker
- Winning Time28.12s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances1 ¾, sh, 1 ½, 1 ½, 4 ¼
- Off Time16:18:34
- Forecast£18.46
- Tricast£52.97
