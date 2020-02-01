Meetings
14:03 Doncaster Sat 1 February 2020
- 483m
- A1
- 1st £170, Others £40 Race Total £370
Final Result
Winning time:29.49sOff time:14:03:28
1st
4
Barnside Sanchez7/1
Split: 4.16Time: 29.49s
T: S R ParkerEP,MidW,Led4
2nd
4
2
Bohemian Bruno3/1
Split: 4.21Time: 29.82s
T: S R ParkerEP,LedFr 1/4-4
3rd
6 ½
3
Night Time Champ8/1
Split: 4.29Time: 30.34s
T: P PriorVSAw,Crd1
4th
½
6
Scullys Cracker10/1
Split: 4.25Time: 30.39s
T: W E LinkSAw,EP,Crd1
5th
5 ¾
5
Mayshopeanddream5/2
Split: 4.2Time: 30.86s
T: J W GaskinEP,BCrdW 1/4
6th
DNF
1
Calzaghe Geraint5/4
Split: 4.07Time:
T: J L MccombeQAw,Led-CkB 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS R Parker
- Winning Time29.49s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4, 6 ½, ½, 5 ¾, DNF
- Off Time14:03:28
- Forecast£42.44
- Tricast£189.94
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.