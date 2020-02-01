Meetings
22:19 Crayford Sat 1 February 2020
- 714m
- OR
- 1st £300, 2nd £100, Others £50 Race Total £600
Final Result
Winning time:45.78sOff time:22:19:44
1st
2
Drive On Betsy5/4
Split: 23.58Time: 45.78s
T: J G MullinsEP,SnLd
2nd
5 ¼
3
Glassmoss Sis14/1
Split: 23.88Time: 46.20s
T: M A WallisBmpRnUp&5,2ndFr8
3rd
2 ½
4
Woodmancote Anna8/1
Split: 24.05Time: 46.40s
T: A E GardinerBmpRnUp&8
4th
2 ½
6
Leemount Venus3/1
Split: 24Time: 46.60s
T: K P BoonEP,DispToW1,Wide3
5th
sh
1
Tickled Pink5/2
Split: 24.25Time: 46.61s
T: P J DolbySAw,Crd&Wide1
6th
nk
5
Ballyhooly Anna20/1
Split: 23.82Time: 46.64s
T: R M Emery2ndFr3ToTo8,Bmp5
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ G Mullins
- Winning Time45.78s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances5 ¼, 2 ½, 2 ½, sh, nk
- Off Time22:19:44
- Forecast£21.11
- Tricast£82.41
