Meetings
21:45 Crayford Sat 1 February 2020
- 540m
- OR
- 1st £250, 2nd £60, Others £50 Race Total £510
Final Result
Winning time:33.92sOff time:21:45:50
1st
6
Droopys Noodle1/1
Split: 13.02Time: 33.92s
T: D ChildsEP,Crd1,Ld3
2nd
3
2
Snowdon Jay12/1
Split: 13.02Time: 34.16s
T: J J LuckhurstMsdBrk,Ld2To3
3rd
3 ½
1
Savana Awesome6/1
Split: 13.1Time: 34.44s
T: J BloomfieldSAw,Bmp 1/2
4th
1 ¾
5
Perrys Choice5/1
Split: 13.34Time: 34.58s
T: M P BrownBCrd1,MidToRls
5th
1 ¾
3
Droopys Mac7/2
Split: 13.14Time: 34.72s
T: P W YoungCrd1&2,Bmp 1/2,Rls
6th
dis
4
Headford Cain6/1
Split: 13.47Time:
T: K P BoonQAw,Ld-Ck2,Stb1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Childs
- Winning Time33.92s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, 3 ½, 1 ¾, 1 ¾, dis
- Off Time21:45:50
- Forecast£16.03
- Tricast£53.20
