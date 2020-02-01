Meetings
21:09 Crayford Sat 1 February 2020
- 714m
- OR
- 1st £300, 2nd £100, Others £50 Race Total £600
Final Result
Winning time:45.99sOff time:21:09:36
1st
6
Rockmount Mint5/1
Split: 45.99Time: 45.99s
T: A E Gardiner
2nd
sh
1
Fabulous Mila4/5
Split: 23.66Time: 46.00s
T: J G Mullins
3rd
hd
5
Quivers Joy33/1
Split: 46.02Time: 46.02s
T: T C E Kendle
4th
2 ¼
4
Piemans Noelle5/2
Split: 62Time: 46.20s
T: D Mullins
5th
6
2
Towstar Zelda8/1
Split: 23.68Time: 46.68s
T: M A Wallis
Non Runners
3
Roseville Eva
Split: Time:
T: R M Emery
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA E Gardiner
- Winning Time45.99s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, hd, 2 ¼, 6
- Off Time21:09:36
- Forecast£12.58
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.