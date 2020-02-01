Meetings
20:00 Crayford Sat 1 February 2020
- 714m
- OR
- 1st £200, 2nd £60, Others £50 Race Total £410
Final Result
Winning time:45.61sOff time:20:00:39
1st
5
Antigua Rum1/4
Split: 23.2Time: 45.61s
T: M A WallisEP,Crd1,Ld4,Wide
2nd
7 ½
4
Southfield Ariel16/1
Split: 23.33Time: 46.21s
T: D ChildsEP,SnLdTo4
3rd
sh
2
Savanarubichanel33/1
Split: 23.61Time: 46.22s
T: J BloomfieldCrd1,BmpNrLn
4th
¾
3
Lambstown Breeze20/1
Split: 23.85Time: 46.28s
T: M L LockeSAw,Crd7,BmpNrLn
5th
3 ¼
1
Deadly Blue4/1
Split: 24.16Time: 46.54s
T: K M O'flahertyMsdBrk,Crd&Wide1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM A Wallis
- Winning Time45.61s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances7 ½, sh, ¾, 3 ¼
- Off Time20:00:39
- Forecast£6.95
- Tricast£0.00
