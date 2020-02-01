Meetings
22:01 Belle Vue Sat 1 February 2020
- 260m
- D3
- 1st £76, Others £22 Race Total £164
Final Result
Winning time:15.64sOff time:22:01:26
1st
2
Olwinn Jack1/1
Split: Time: 15.64s
T: P W GregsonEP,LedRunUp,Mid
2nd
2 ¾
3
Leamaneigh Loner5/4
Split: Time: 15.86s
T: N J SaundersClrRun,Mid
3rd
2 ½
5
Martos Panama8/1
Split: Time: 16.06s
T: N J SaundersQuickAway,Wide
4th
2 ¾
1
Ballymac Azure5/1
Split: Time: 16.29s
T: B HeatonVSAway,Rls
5th
1 ½
6
Deja Delight10/1
Split: Time: 16.42s
T: J W BamberCrd1,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP W Gregson
- Winning Time15.64s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 2 ½, 2 ¾, 1 ½
- Off Time22:01:26
- Forecast£2.71
- Tricast£0.00
