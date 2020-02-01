Meetings
21:27 Belle Vue Sat 1 February 2020
- 470m
- A4
- 1st £66, Others £20 Race Total £146
Final Result
Winning time:28.49sOff time:21:27:23
1st
4
Tyrap Burgos4/1
Split: 4.4Time: 28.49s
T: T A LeechLedNrLine,MidW
2nd
sh
5
Jaguar Tiger1/1
Split: 4.25Time: 28.50s
T: G RankinEP,Led-NrLine,Wide
3rd
2 ¾
1
Tullig Catboy5/1
Split: 4.46Time: 28.73s
T: G A GriffithsCrd1,RlsMid
4th
4 ¼
2
Dreamfieldurbino6/4
Split: 4.41Time: 29.08s
T: P WebsterCrd1,Rls
5th
1 ¼
6
Freedom Elvira8/1
Split: 4.33Time: 29.18s
T: P W GregsonEarlyP,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerT A Leech
- Winning Time28.49s
- Runners5 ran
- Distancessh, 2 ¾, 4 ¼, 1 ¼
- Off Time21:27:23
- Forecast£14.17
- Tricast£0.00
