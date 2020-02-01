Meetings
20:36 Belle Vue Sat 1 February 2020
- 470m
- A5
- 1st £61, Others £20 Race Total £141
Final Result
Winning time:28.36sOff time:20:36:26
1st
5
Jaguar Tipp3/1
Split: 4.42Time: 28.36s
T: G RankinEP,Led1,Wide
2nd
5 ¼
4
Blue Virginia6/4
Split: 4.4Time: 28.78s
T: R A FieldingCrd2,Mid
3rd
1 ½
3
Michaels Advice9/4
Split: 4.39Time: 28.90s
T: B HeatonQAw,Led-Crd1,Mid
4th
5 ¼
1
Ballymac Tricast6/1
Split: 4.45Time: 29.33s
T: B HeatonCrd1,Rls
5th
4 ¾
2
Belle Vue Ruth5/1
Split: 4.51Time: 29.72s
T: P WebsterBCrd1,RlsMid
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG Rankin
- Winning Time28.36s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances5 ¼, 1 ½, 5 ¼, 4 ¾
- Off Time20:36:26
- Forecast£10.03
- Tricast£0.00
