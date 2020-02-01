Meetings
19:45 Belle Vue Sat 1 February 2020
- 470m
- A6
- 1st £58, Others £20 Race Total £138
Final Result
Winning time:28.84sOff time:19:45:27
1st
2
Keel Direction4/5
Split: 4.47Time: 28.84s
T: P WebsterLed2,RlsMid
2nd
1 ½
3
Mineola Pele5/1
Split: 4.56Time: 28.96s
T: G RankinSAw,Crd1,RanOn,Mid
3rd
2 ¾
1
Ballymac Dolcino5/1
Split: 4.55Time: 29.18s
T: B HeatonCrd1,Rls
4th
3
5
Target Paris10/1
Split: 4.48Time: 29.43s
T: G A GriffithsClrRun,MidW
5th
11
4
Zari Ken7/4
Split: 4.32Time: 30.31s
T: J W BamberQAw,Led-CkWide2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Webster
- Winning Time28.84s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ½, 2 ¾, 3, 11
- Off Time19:45:27
- Forecast£7.95
- Tricast£0.00
