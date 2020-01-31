Meetings
13:27 Swindon Fri 31 January 2020
- 476m
- A8
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
Final Result
Winning time:29.19sOff time:13:30:22
1st
4
Juliet Says10/1
Split: 4.08Time: 29.19s
T: D JeansMiddle,AlwaysLed
2nd
2
3
Magical Lesley3/1
Split: 4.39Time: 29.35s
T: A M KibbleMid,VSAw,RanOn
3rd
2 ¼
6
Dunaghy Storm11/10
Split: 4.17Time: 29.53s
T: R P SmithWide,SAw,Crd2
4th
½
5
Keeperhill Kylie8/1
Split: 4.09Time: 29.58s
T: J K LittleMidTW,EP,Crd2
5th
3 ½
2
Stables Dash5/1
Split: 4.19Time: 29.85s
T: D D PorterRails,Crowded1
6th
1
1
Proper Bangor8/1
Split: 4.2Time: 29.94s
T: D D PorterRails,Crowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Jeans
- Winning Time29.19s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, 2 ¼, ½, 3 ½, 1
- Off Time13:30:22
- Forecast£52.43
- Tricast£87.10
Racing Tips
Oli Bell: Percy can strike
Our pundit has four fancies on a star-studded card at Leopardstown on Sunday including Presenting Percy in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
Sunday's racing preview
French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.