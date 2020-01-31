Meetings
12:26 Swindon Fri 31 January 2020
- 649m
- S2
- 1st £104, Others £34 Race Total £274
Final Result
Winning time:40.30sOff time:12:26:36
1st
5
Wee Tree5/2
Split: 13.78Time: 40.30s
T: R P SmithMiddle,SoonLed
2nd
3 ¾
4
Riverside Coral4/1
Split: 14.06Time: 40.60s
T: A G RawlingsMiddle,ClearRun
3rd
1
3
Confey Boy10/1
Split: 14.2Time: 40.68s
T: D D PorterRlsTMid,CrdRnUp,RanOn
4th
sh
1
Easy Dilemma5/4
Split: 14.04Time: 40.69s
T: G E HepdenRails,EarlyPace
5th
5 ¼
2
Jet Set Eva10/1
Split: 14.27Time: 41.12s
T: G GillettRlsTMid,CrdRnUp
6th
½
6
Stover Gem6/1
Split: 14.32Time: 41.16s
T: P V SwaddenWide,SlowAway
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR P Smith
- Winning Time40.30s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3 ¾, 1, sh, 5 ¼, ½
- Off Time12:26:36
- Forecast£16.39
- Tricast£74.83
